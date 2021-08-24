Introducing The Stashers Plus Sized Cargo Bag
August 24th, 2021- Los Angeles, CA – Stashers announces the expansion of their popular modular, insulated hike & bike bag line, today introducing The Cargo Bag. A perfect catch-all bag built to last with their signature heavy-duty tarpaulin shell, water-proof zippers, and 4 engineered layers of high-grade padding and insulation. As always these STASHERS bags keep food and drinks hot or cold for hours – even in extreme temps.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0