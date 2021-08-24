Cancel
CMS Expands Medicare Payments for At-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 7 days ago

Part of Biden-Harris Administration Vaccine Outreach, CMS Boosts Vaccine Access in Smaller Group Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, and Other Group Living Situations. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to vaccinations and improving health equity, CMS is expanding opportunities for people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in their home. To ensure Medicare beneficiaries who have difficulty leaving their homes or are otherwise hard-to-reach can receive the vaccination, health care providers can now receive additional payments for administering vaccines to multiple residents in one home setting or communal setting of a home.

Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Medicare to Move Cautiously on Nursing Home Vaccine Penalties

Quick program terminations unlikely for noncompliant facilities. The Biden administration is likely to implement a phased-in penalty process for nursing homes that don’t meet an upcoming federal requirement for staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. President Joe Biden moved last week to require that nursing homes vaccinate their entire staff...
Public Healthwypr.org

COVID Vaccines Required For Nursing Home And Hospital Staff

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate Wednesday for all Maryland nursing home and hospital employees. Employees must get their first vaccinations by Sept. 1 or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. The mandate would affect 227 nursing homes across Maryland. Hogan said on average, nearly 80% of nursing home staff...
PoliticsMedCity News

DC Circuit: Insurers have to report Medicare Advantage overpayments to CMS

On Friday, an appeals court overturned a lower court ruling, telling UnitedHealth and other Medicare Advantage insurance providers that they must report overpayments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for treatments not supported by a patient’s medical record. If Medicare Advantage insurers do not tell CMS within...
Public Healthpalmcoastobserver.com

Nursing home workers to face vaccine mandate

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Florida, the White House announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that nursing homes that rely on Medicaid and Medicare funding must require their staff members to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The announcement will have a ripple effect through Florida, which has nearly 700...
Public Healthsouthfloridahospitalnews.com

Affordable Care Act’s Shared Savings Program Continues to Improve Quality of Care While Saving Medicare Money During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (Shared Savings Program) in 2020 earned performance payments (shared savings) totaling nearly $2.3 billion while saving Medicare approximately $1.9 billion, marking the fourth consecutive year of net savings for Medicare. The Shared Savings Program, established by the Affordable Care Act, promotes accountability for patient populations and fosters coordination of items and services under Medicare Parts A and B. It also encourages investment in infrastructure and redesigned care processes for high quality and efficient health care service delivery. ACOs work to reduce fragmentation in patient care and cost by giving providers the incentives and tools to deliver high-quality, coordinated, team-based care that proactively promotes improved health for all patients. Currently, over 12.1 million Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries receive care from a health care provider participating in a Medicare ACO.
PoliticsHealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealth loses Medicare Advantage overpayment argument on appeal

UnitedHealthcare has lost its argument over Medicare Advantage overpayments. On Aug. 13, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled against UnitedHealthcare and remanded the case back to the lower court with the instructions that it rule in favor of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Industrykfgo.com

Biogen provides free Aduhelm as U.S. clinics await Medicare payment

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc is providing its controversial and expensive new Alzheimer’s drug free of charge for some patients amid slow claim reviews by Medicare, according to sources familiar with the situation, including a doctor treating patients with the drug. The development underscores the division among doctors about whether the...
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Deny medical coverage for those who refuse vaccine

Letter: No one served in military just to protect an anti-masker Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant Letter: Drafted women might just be used as cannon fodder Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry.
Public Healthwpr.org

Wisconsin Nursing Homes Weigh Vaccine Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge

It’s been more than a week since St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff. Administrator Sondra Norder expects the community will lose about 5 percent of its employees due to the decision. It’s a significant number, she said. "It's something that we don't want...
U.S. Politicstexasbreaking.com

COVID 19 Vaccine Now Mandatory For Nursing Home Staff: Biden Administration

As the United States witnesses an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in several states amid the Delta variant spread, President Joe Biden has announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

