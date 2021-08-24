CMS Expands Medicare Payments for At-Home COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (Shared Savings Program) in 2020 earned performance payments (shared savings) totaling nearly $2.3 billion while saving Medicare approximately $1.9 billion, marking the fourth consecutive year of net savings for Medicare. The Shared Savings Program, established by the Affordable Care Act, promotes accountability for patient populations and fosters coordination of items and services under Medicare Parts A and B. It also encourages investment in infrastructure and redesigned care processes for high quality and efficient health care service delivery. ACOs work to reduce fragmentation in patient care and cost by giving providers the incentives and tools to deliver high-quality, coordinated, team-based care that proactively promotes improved health for all patients. Currently, over 12.1 million Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries receive care from a health care provider participating in a Medicare ACO.