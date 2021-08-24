Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC Arrives this October
Developer inXile Entertainment has revealed with a trailer that Wasteland 3‘s second and final story DLC, Cult of Holy Detonation, will release on October 5, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The expansion was shown off as part of Microsoft’s Gamescom 2021 presentation. In Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation, players venture inside Cheyenne Mountain, where they’ll explore a story filled with new, probably disgusting characters. See the mutated cultists of Wasteland 3 in the teaser footage below.www.escapistmagazine.com
