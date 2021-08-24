Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jared Dudley To Become Assistant Coach With Dallas Mavericks

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 7 days ago

Former Boston College forward Jared Dudley will be announced as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

An under recruited talent from San Diego, Dudley was a star at Boston College from 2003-2007. Along with Craig Smith, Sean Marshall they brought the Eagles to the forefront of college basketball and helped raise the profile of the program. He was a leader on those squads, and was known as a tenacious defender and vocal leader on the court. His final season was arguably his best, averaging 19 points per game, and was named ACC Player of the Year.

Dudley was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft. He bounced around different teams, always filling in as a role player and leader on the court. His best season in the pros cam in 2011-12 when he averaged 12 points a game. He continued his career with the Clippers, Bucks, Wizards, and Nets before finishing out with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won a NBA Championship with Lebron James in 2019-2020. He finished his career as a well respected leader, who near the end didn't play much, but still got the ears of his teammates.

Many have always viewed Dudley as having the qualities of a coach, while some had hoped he would come back to Boston College to begin this journey. Instead he will start his career in Dallas.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to jointoday!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Comments / 0

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
97
Followers
492
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Eagles#Acc#The Charlotte Bobcats#Nba Draft#Clippers#Bucks#Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers#Bulletinbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: How Jason Kidd’s coaching style will impact the veterans

Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks hired Jason Kidd to the team’s head coach after Rick Carlisle resigned. It will not be Kidd’s first stop. The Hall of Fame point guard was previously the head coach in Brooklyn and Milwaukee with mixed results.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: 3 starting lineups for coach Jason Kidd to consider

Dallas Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks made a few notable offseason moves. They gave Tim Hardaway Jr. a four-year contract worth $74 million, traded Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics for Moses Brown, and signed free agents Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Lakers news: Jared Dudley retires, joins Mavs’ coaching staff

According to sources, Jared Dudley is retiring as an NBA player. He last played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2021. On Twitter, Dudley thanks LeBron James and the Lakers organization for signing him. The 14-year veteran played for seven different NBA franchises in his professional playing career: Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAchatsports.com

Jared Dudley Thanks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Lakers After Accepting Mavericks Coaching Job

The last remaining piece to the Los Angeles Lakers offseason is what they plan to do with their open roster spots. Unlike most teams, the Lakers still have several spots left to fill and could be a prime destination for veterans left on the market. Even though the Los Angeles stocked up on shooters, they could still use another wing or big man to solidify depth at those spots.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

It's not often that a bench player who hardly sees the floor is a fan favorite, but such was the case during Jared Dudley's time in Los Angeles. Following two seasons with the Lakers, the 14-year veteran announced via Twitter that he would be retiring. This announcement came after news broke that he would be taking an assistant coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks for the 21-22' season.
NBANBC Sports

Jared Dudley apparently retiring

Jared Dudley is SO outspoken. He takes fans behind the scenes. He talks very, very, very, very candidly about opponents, including former teammates. He makes predictions about where stars will sign. He explains union issues. Dudley drew an audience by playing 14 years in the NBA – mostly in two...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers failed to offer Jared Dudley coaching position

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Jared Dudley got somewhat of a raw deal from the Los Angeles Lakers. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter on Friday that the Lakers failed to offer Dudley a coaching role once they made clear that they were not saving a roster spot for him. Stein does add though that a coaching position likely would not have been enough to keep Dudley in Los Angeles. That is because the Dallas Mavericks, where Dudley ended up leaving for, promised to make him a top assistant on head coach Jason Kidd’s staff.
NBAthecomeback.com

The Celtics, Trail Blazers, and Mavericks are the NBA’s swing teams

It’s a quiet time in the NBA offseason, with free agency settled and the trade market on pause. That means it’s a good time to evaluate how teams did in the offseason and how they might stack up before the season. Let’s evaluate a few mid-tier contenders — teams that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James has a big reaction to Jared Dudley retiring to coach

Jared Dudley is headed to the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach and LeBron James has some big feelings about losing his former teammate. LeBron James has always been incredibly loyal to his teammates and it’s not an accident that countless role players have ended up following him from stop to stop. If you prove yourself to LeBron, he’s going to want to keep you around.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: We’ll miss you, Jared Dudley

When the Lakers hit the floor next season, they will do so not with a fresh coat of paint, but rather, a complete structural overhaul. After a flurry of transactions spearheaded by the Russell Westbrook blockbuster, the roster changed drastically this offseason in hopes of bolstering their chances at another title.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: Jared Dudley taking an assistant coaching job shouldn’t be this controversial for the Lakers

Much has been made about the departure of one Jared Dudley, including arguments of his importance to the present-day being equal to that of Derek Fisher in the late 2000s. From 2007 through 2011, Fisher played in 82 games each of those four seasons and was a key productive member of two championship teams (making trips to three finals). All due respect to Dudley, but no. I would not personally compare the last two years of Dudley’s Lakers tenure to any stretch of Fisher’s time with the organization. Just me, though.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: New coach signings point to early success

The Dallas Mavericks coaching gurus are starting to take shape this season, as the team surprised fans with the recent hiring of former NBA player Jared Dudley. Like coach Jason Kidd, Dudley joins a staff full of former basketball players. Other NBA veterans include Darrell Armstrong, JJ Barea, Kristi Toliver and God Shammgod.

Comments / 0

Community Policy