Hoboken Public School District to require proof of vaccination for students

By Mark Koosau, Staff Writer
 6 days ago
The Hoboken Public School District has announced that students 12 and older must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for the upcoming school year, or face weekly testing. The new requirements were revealed in a reopening plan by the school district. Students along with staff members in the district that do not have proof of vaccination must undergo weekly tests for COVID onsite every Friday, beginning September 17.

