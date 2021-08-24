Hoboken Public School District to require proof of vaccination for students

Here is one way New Jersey Transit, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and NY Waterways can find additional funding to improve ferry service connections across the Hudson River. This could assist those utilizing various routes between Edgewater Ferry Landing, Hoboken, Lincoln Harbor-Weehawken, Port Imperial-Weekhawken and Liberty Harbor to Manhattan Midtown West 39th Street, Pier 11 Wall Street and Brookfield Place/Battery City Park. The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a NOFA (Notice of Funding Availability) on August 6th, the opportunity to apply for $38 million in Fiscal Year 2021 competitive grant funding for passenger ferry projects nationwide. FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program, funds capital projects to improve existing passenger ferry service, establish new ferry service, and repair and modernize ferry boats, terminals, and related facilities and equipment. Under this $38 million program, $4 million has been set aside for low or zero-emission ferries or ferries using electric battery or fuel cell components and the infrastructure to support such ferries.