Fact check: Viral video does not show Taliban fighters dancing to a Drake song

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The claim: A video shows Taliban fighters dancing to a Drake song

Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan , footage of civilians trying to flee the country went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, other social media users shared a different kind of video – one that purportedly shows armed Taliban fighters dancing to "In My Feelings" by Canadian rapper Drake.

"Taliban Dances to Drake's Music," reads the title of an Aug. 19 Facebook video .

The video accumulated more than 100,00 views within several days. Similar clips shared to YouTube and Twitter have captions like "CELEBRATIONS IN KABUL."

Fact check roundup: What’s true and what’s false about the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

But the video doesn't show the Taliban celebrating its takeover of Afghanistan. The clip dates back to March and was filmed at a wedding in Pakistan.

USA TODAY contacted Facebook pages that shared the video for comment.

Video is months old

The earliest version of the video was published March 25 on YouTube with the title "DJ Bannu Dance," according to the Associated Press . Usman Khan posted the video and captioned it with #Pakistan and #DJBannu.

Another YouTube user shared the video March 28 with the caption, "Amazing Dance. DJ night in Bannu..with AK-47." It appeared online again April 2 on the YouTube channel Bannu Sports Lovers.

In the earlier versions of the video, there is instrumental music playing, not a Drake song. And the captions indicate the footage was captured in Bannu, a district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province .

One of the men identified in the video, Wahab Pukhtoon, told Alt News , an Indian fact-checking website, that the video was filmed at his cousin's wedding March 18. Iftikhar Firdous, a Pakistani journalist, also noted on Twitter that the video shows a marriage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Fact check: Video claiming to show a man riding plane engine to escape Taliban is fake

The U.S. began its final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1, and provincial capitals started to fall to the Taliban on Aug. 6 – months after the video was filmed.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Taliban fighters dancing to a Drake song. The video was filmed in March at a wedding in Pakistan, months before the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The original version of the video has instrumental music playing in the background, not "In My Feelings" by Drake.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Viral video does not show Taliban fighters dancing to a Drake song

