Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

College football: Who will be this season's Coastal Carolina?

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Coastal Carolina's success as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision did not immediately carry over to the Chanticleers' promotion in 2018 to the Football Bowl Subdivision. As new members of the FBS, the program notched three straight losing records and just six combined wins in Sun Belt play heading into the 2020 season.

But those within the Sun Belt knew what was cooking: CCU was picked to finish first in the East division in last summer's preseason poll and placed 11 players on the preseason all-conference team, most in the league.

The Chanticleers delivered on that projection and then some, posting an unbeaten regular season and climbing as high as No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

After a dream season, CCU won't take college football by surprise in 2021. Which Group of Five teams lurking off the radar are ready to mimic the Chanticleers' dream season and nab a spot in the New Year's Six bowl lineup?

Nevada

The Wolf Pack have one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Carson Strong, who hit on 70.4% of his throws in 2020 and heads into his third season as a legitimate contender for the first round of next year's NFL draft. Strong is surrounded by the most well-rounded roster in the Mountain West, with outstanding talent at wide receiver and one of the most experienced offensive lines in the conference. Nevada does take on California, Kansas State and Boise State on the road, however.

Southern Methodist

SMU has yet to make a decision at quarterback — Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai is the heavy favorite to replace Shane Buechele — but there are zero concerns about the state of this offense given coach Sonny Dykes' track record; the Mustangs have averaged 40.4 points per game since the start of the 2019 season. The question marks can be found on defense, where first-year coordinator Jim Leavitt will shift the Mustangs into a 3-4 base scheme. SMU has the coaching and talent to win the American but must handle a schedule defined by trips to TCU, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Houston, Memphis and Cincinnati.

OPINION: Big Ten-Pac-12-ACC alliance will dictate future of college sports

POWER RANKINGS: ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

NEWCOMERS: Eight teams with best chance to make first playoff

UNDER PRESSURE: Seven college football coaches on hot seat

Air Force

The Falcons bring back nine starters and several key reserves from a defense that led the Mountain West in scoring and finished second in yards per game. This unit may be good enough to carry an offense that breaks in an entirely new unit up front, a preseason concern despite the program's longstanding tradition of success in the running game. The schedule has no Power Five opponents but does include trips to Boise State and Nevada, the two games that will decide the team's postseason destination. Beating this sort of top-level competition has been a recent issue for the Falcons, who have lost 19 games across the past four seasons but just two against teams that finished with a losing record. (AFA's last five losses dating to the start of 2019 are against opponents that finished a combined 44-10.)

Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z31Cj_0bbiLPNV00
Levi Williams will have to show considerable improvement for Wyoming this season. Troy Babbitt, USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming will need a healthy season from sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers or noticeable development from projected backup Levi Williams to take advantage of a wealth of returning experience and win nine or more games for the first time under coach Craig Bohl. Otherwise, the Cowboys are loaded on both lines — the offensive front is unquestionably the best in the Mountain West — and far deeper overall on defense, painting the picture of a team built to take the next step and win the conference championship. But it'll take a better performance in close games: Wyoming has dropped its last seven games decided by single digits.

Kent State

The Golden Flashes have been transformed under fourth-year coach Sean Lewis, 35, who has taken Kent State from 2-10 in his debut to the preseason favorite to win the MAC. This growth has been propelled by an outstanding offense: KSU led the nation in scoring and yards per game during the pandemic year. To reach the top of the Group of Five, a recently underperforming defense must be ready to go from the start — the Flashes get Texas A&M, Iowa and Maryland on the road in September.

Texas-San Antonio

The Roadrunners return nearly every key contributor from 2020 and have even more depth after adding several Power Five transfers as the program looks to build on a very strong start under second-year coach Jeff Traylor. Keep another factor in mind: UTSA won seven games last season despite not having a real offseason under the then-new staff, so having a full winter, spring and summer to nail down the details of the team's offensive and defensive schemes could yield another breakthrough season. The Roadrunners are Alabama-Birmingham's biggest threat in Conference USA.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football: Who will be this season's Coastal Carolina?

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

232K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#College Football Playoff#American Football#Fbs#Preseason Poll#Ccu#Kansas State#Boise State#Southern Methodist Smu#Mustangs#Tcu#Louisiana Tech#Navy#Acc#Air Force#Afa#Usa Today Sports Wyoming#Cowboys#Kent State#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
Posted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Posted by
247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
Posted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Posted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
Posted by
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Former Nebraska Football Player Going Viral

A tweet from a former Nebraska Huskers football player is going viral on social media following the team’s Week 0 loss. Nebraska fell to Illinois, 30-22, to open up the regular season. The Huskers are now 12-21 under Scott Frost. Former Huskers football player Kieron Williams, who played at Nebraska...
Posted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Statement

The college football world isn’t really buying what Colin Cowherd said about the Nebraska football program. The Huskers lost to Illinois on Saturday, 30-22. Nebraska dropped to 0-1 on the season and is now 12-21 since Scott Frost took over the program. Nebraska was arguably the best program in America...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Nick Saban pleased with Alabama football running backs but holds his cards close to vest | Hurt

College football doesn’t always break down into simple numbers, but there is one that keeps occurring in my mind as Alabama football prepares for the 2021 season: 1,466. If it immediately rings a bell, then you are a serious Alabama buff. It isn’t the amount in dollars that it would take to get into a College Football Playoff game, although between expansion and NCAA lost-cause legal fees, which eventually trickle down to the conferences and the member schools, it might be that way before long. It’s not the number of Kool-Aid tie-ins that you will see when freshman Ga’Quincy McKinstry makes his college football debut in Atlanta, presumably breaking through a wall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium en route to the field.
Alabama StateNew York Post

Alabama, Oklahoma lead the Post’s college football preseason Top 25

So much has happened since Alabama completed a perfect season by overwhelming Ohio State. Players can now make money off their name, image and likeness, and can transfer once without having to sit out. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has approved plans to expand to 12 teams, though what year that will take place is uncertain. Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC beginning in 2025 at the latest. The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC have created an alliance, to protect themselves against the increasing power the SEC now wields, and formed a scheduling partnership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy