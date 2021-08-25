State secretary of education visits Pitt-Johnstown, thanks leaders for COVID-19 efforts

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania Department of Education secretary, said he and Deputy Secretary Tanya Garcia visited the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on Tuesday to "celebrate and really thank" the school's leadership for COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

"For us, the takeaway is that the personnel, faculty and staff responded in commendable ways," he said.

Ortega and Garcia met with university President Jem Spectar before gathering with other school leaders for a roundtable discussion.

The secretary said the visit was focused on what worked at Pitt-Johnstown in regard to mitigation and community partnerships.

Last year the University of Pittsburgh system implemented operational postures – guarded, elevated or high risk – that determine campus activities based on the local community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Under "guarded," most activities are in-person, but virtual options are available and there are limited restrictions. "Elevated" and "high" designations allow campuses to be open, but with activities extremely restricted.

A COVID-19 question-and-answer session followed by a vaccination clinic is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the university and another clinic is set for Friday.

"We're honored to host Secretary Noe Ortega and Deputy Secretary Garcia," Spectar said. "We had a great conversation."

The university president added that he applauded the secretary's commitment to quality education.

Education 'discussion'

Raymond Wrabley, Pitt-Johnstown political science professor and social sciences chairman, moderated the roundtable, which was not open to the public or the media.

"It was a nice, broad discussion," Wrabley said.

In addition to health matters, the group spoke about athletics, student life, academics, alumni engagement and community involvement, he said.

"The secretary and deputy secretary were just very interested in hearing from the various people across the campus about how we integrate our campus activities with the community around us," Wrabley said.

Another topic that was touched on was the use of Pell Grants to bring students to campus who might otherwise not be able to afford the tuition.

"I think they got a good overview," Wrabley said.

After the roundtable, Ortega and Garcia toured part of the campus, stopping at the nursing and health sciences building, before going back to Blackington Hall to talk with students and educators.

On masking guidelines

Ortega was in Allegheny County on Monday speaking on the state's decision to allow local school officials to decide whether to mandate masks.

On Tuesday, he said as far as colleges and universities are concerned, those operations are left up to the boards and administrations that run them.

In regard to K-12 education, the state will continue to encourage local control and advise school districts to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Ortega said "in terms of mandating masks and vaccinations, that's not a space the department of education" is interested in.

State officials are instead doing their best to ensure science-driven information is shared, he said.