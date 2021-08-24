Senator Joni Ernst discusses withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan

(Griswold) U.S. Senator Joni Ernst held a town hall meeting in Griswold Tuesday afternoon.

The hour-long meeting allowed citizens to present questions and concerns. Linda Parker of Emerson asked Ernst if there is anything Congress or the Senate can do to override the President’s withdrawal of U.S. forces out of Afghanistan too early. Ernst responded…

Ernst said the hard part is they don’t know exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan.

Nathan Burg of Atlantic asked Ernst if any Afghan refugees were coming to Iowa and if they are what kind of vetting process would be in place?

Ernst said she is supportive of resettling folks in the State of Iowa, but there is a significant vetting process they have to go through before they are even brought to the United States of America.

Ernst said those that are already arriving are the ones that started the vetting process months and months ago and they were cleared before they could come to the United States.