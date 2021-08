My cousin died recently in a Florida hospital from COVID-19. There aren’t very many of us left, and his loss is devastating. He had the first vaccination, but when it came time for the second, he had been listening to so many scary stories about side effects that he decided not to get it. His sister, a retired RN in New York, urged him to ignore the hogwash and get the second shot, but the misinformation and fear-mongering all around him made him reluctant. He was afraid he might get sick. Now he’s gone.