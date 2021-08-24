Cancel
Jo Daviess County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jo Daviess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JO DAVIESS AND DUBUQUE COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sherrill to Asbury to Bernard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Dubuque around 425 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include East Dubuque, Sageville and Menominee. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

