12 News A+ Teacher of the Week: Deb Rosenblum from Kyrene Digital Academy

In our 12 News A+ Teacher series, we’re highlighting the teachers making a difference in our communities.

This week, we honor a standout teacher who has transitioned to teaching only online after teaching for more than three decades.

Kyrene Digital Academy teacher, Deb Rosenblum, thought she was zooming in to a brainstorming session but much to her surprise it was for a special announcement, just for her.

“Good morning!” said Erin Passmonick, a colleague, whose son also had Mrs. Rosenblum as a teacher. “I just wanted to congratulate you... You are the 12 News teacher of the week!”

“Me?” Rosenblum said.

“Yes, you!” Passmonick said.

“Well, why? Oh my… I can’t believe it… I’m just doing what I do,” Rosenblum said.

“You do it so, so well,” Passmonick added.

Rosenblum has been teaching kids in grades first through eighth for 31 years, most of her time with middle school students.

During the pandemic, she transitioned to virtual teaching and hasn’t looked back since.

“You were such an amazing teacher at KDA last year and my son had you and loved you,” Passmonick said. “I would secretly listen to you teach and say, 'how does she do this so effortlessly and connect with every child' and you had music, cool music at the beginning... all the things that you gave to me as a new teacher at KMS last year… just invaluable.”

In fact, Rosenblum is now one of nearly 40 teachers leading the way in the Kyrene District’s new digital academy that launched in July of 2020.

“We’re making magic for our kids and we’re making real life happen for them despite the challenges that everyone is facing,” Rosenblum said.

“Our job at Kyrene Digital Academy is a lot easier when we have great teachers like Deb,” said Dr. Kyle Ross, KDA principal. “It really makes a difference for our kids.”

“Deb has done a phenomenal job with everything that she’s done, and truly has embraced and lead the way for our middle school and ELA department,” said Kristin Morocco, KDA assistant principal.

