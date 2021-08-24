Cancel
NFL

Raiders Re-Sign Tackle Devery Hamilton

By Hikaru Kudo
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 80-man roster deadline at 1:00 PM PT today, the Raiders made some roster moves yesterday. The Silver and Black have decided to re-sign free-agent tackle Devery Hamilton. Hamilton, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May. He has so far spent his offseason program and training camp with the Raiders.

