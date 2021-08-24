Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Final Friday features three acts

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3mv5_0bbiK4zg00
The Ladies of Longford will take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. featuring local music legend and Portsmouth Music Hall of Famer Hilda Doyle.

PORTSMOUTH- Final Friday in Boneyfiddle will showcase its most interesting lineup to date featuring three distinct genres of music.

Set to take the Boneyfiddle stage Friday, Aug. 27 as part of the Final Friday series is up and coming artist Joe Clark, VIlla Mure and The ladies of Longford.

Joe Clark and friends will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Clark is recognized as one of Kentucky’s most original up and coming singer/songwriters. Clark hails from Henry County Kentucky and his music is deeply rooted in his Appalachian heritage.

Villa Mure, an emerging band from Louisville will take the stage at 6:40 p.m.

“Villa Mure just released its acclaimed original EP “Push & Pull” this spring and will showcase many cuts from that album,” Robert Black, organizer of the event and president of the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project said. “I’ve been following this husband-and-wife team for some time now and they are on the verge of breaking through in the music industry”

The Ladies of Longford will also take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. featuring local music legend and Portsmouth Music Hall of Famer Hilda Doyle. The Ladies of Longford also features Doyle’s two daughters, Stephanie and Heather along with Elizabeth Blickenstaff, a very talented fiddle player from Lexington, Ky.

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is a family friendly concert and admission is free. It is recommended guests bring a chair or blanket. Food and refreshments will be available as well as craft vendors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
128
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Industry#Portsmouth Final#Boneyfiddle Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

River Days: Boat races and fireworks postponed

PORTSMOUTH — With river waters expected to rise toward the end of the week, Friends of Portsmouth announced a few changes to the upcoming River Days Festival. As remnants of Hurricane Ida saturate the region, Friends of Portsmouth announced on social media Tuesday informing the community of changes that will be made this year to the festival. Due to the amount of rain and the predicted rise of the Ohio River, the riverfront is expected to be underwater.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Miss River Days candidates 2021

PORTSMOUTH — Meet your 2021 River Days Contestants and learn a little bit about them. Each of the girls will be representing their home schools this Saturday, September 4, 2021. Hi everyone, my name is Molly Rose and I am Miss South Webster (Bloom-Vernon)2021! I chose my platform “Emotional Poverty”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy