Indio will be hosting a series of emergency preparedness events at various businesses across the city for National Preparedness Month, officials said today.

Each Wednesday in September, Dennis Day, the city's emergency operations center manager, will partner with Indio businesses to provide locals with emergency preparedness materials and strategies from 10 a.m. to noon.

The first event will be held on Sept. 1 at Walmart, 82491 Avenue 42.

Subsequent events will be held on:

Sept. 8 at the Dollar General at 43423 Monroe St.

Sept. 15 at the Home Depot at 42100 Jackson St.

Sept. 22 at the Tractor Supply Co. at 42625 Jackson St.

Sept. 29 at the Yellowmart at 82470 Miles Ave.

Day will also host a Facebook Live event discussing emergency preparedness strategies on Indio's Facebook page on August 30 at 2:30 p.m. to kick off the events.

To learn more about National Preparedness Month, visit https://indio.org/your_government/preparedness_prog/default.htm



At the events, you can learn what your emergency kit should have. Ready.gov advises your kit has enough to last you a few days.

A basic emergency kit should have:

One gallon of water per person, per day, for several days that would be for drinking and sanitation.

At least a three day supply of non-perishable food.

Manual can opener

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Cell phone with chargers and backup battery

Once the pandemic hit, the website states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending people include additional items in their kits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other viruses. This included masks for anyone two and older, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, prescription and non-prescription medications, and much more.

The post Indio to host a series of emergency preparedness events in September appeared first on KESQ .