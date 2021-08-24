Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Jackson, Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida and northwestern Liberty Counties in Big Bend of Florida through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 519 PM EDT/419 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Marianna, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Bristol, Altha, Alford, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Union City, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Kennys Mill, Alliance, Blountstown Airport, Hugh Creek, Compass Lake, Red Oak and Ridgetop. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
