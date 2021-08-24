Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Gulf, southwestern Liberty and northwestern Franklin Counties through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 517 PM EDT/417 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Wewahitchka, or 13 miles northeast of Port St. Joe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Honeyville, Buck Siding, Kern, Wilma, Sumatra, Howard Creek, Willis Landing, Beverly, Hays Place, Dalkeith, Owens Bridge and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0