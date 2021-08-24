Showtime Boss Gives Insight Into Emmy Rossum's Absence in 'Shameless' Final Season
Showtime president Gary Levin reveals the Shameless team held hope that star Emmy Rossum would return for the show's finale season. However, due to scheduling conflicts, fans, unfortunately, went without the Fiona cameo they were hoping for before ultimately saying goodbye to the series. “In terms of Emmy, there were no clear understandings but there was always hope that she’d come back. But reality intruded,” Levine said during the network’s executive panel at TCA, per Deadline.popculture.com
