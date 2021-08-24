Tennessee truck driver wins $200,000 lottery prize in Arkansas

Truck driver Cody Wilson of Lexington, Tenn., made a stop at a gas station in Arkansas and won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Tennessee truck driver making a delivery to Arkansas made a fortuitous stop at a gas station at which he won a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Cody Wilson, of Lexington, told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials that he makes deliveries to Arkansas about once a week and occasionally will buy lottery tickets while on the road.

Wilson said he stopped at the Circle K gas station in Lonoke to fill up his truck's tank and decided to buy a $10 Show Me scratch-off ticket.

The driver said he scratched the ticket off while filling up the tank and was shocked to reveal a $200,000 prize.

"I couldn't believe it," Wilson said. "I immediately called me wife."

The winner said he is planning to put his prize money into savings for his three children, ages 7, 5 and 1.