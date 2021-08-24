Save up to 70% on furniture and home essentials at the Overstock End of Summer Sale
The end of summer can be pretty bittersweet, what with beautiful 80-degree days dwindling and long work days rearing back up. Thanks to Overstock , though, it’s a time to celebrate, too! After all, each and every year, the discount online retailer hosts its End of Summer Sale and, good news, it’s officially here!
The Overstock End of Summer Sale is sitewide and features huge savings on thousands of items, as well as free shipping on everything. So whether you’re looking to stock up on patio furniture or outfit your home with new bedding or anything in between, Overstock is here to help.
If you plan to spend more time outside before the temperatures start to drop, decking out our outdoor space with a comfy six-piece outdoor rattan patio sofa set is a great way to take advantage of the sale. Currently priced at $1,102.39 (marked down from $1,592.49), the set includes one three-seater sofa, two recliner chairs, two footrests and one coffee table. Each piece (save for the table) comes with a thick cushion covered in anti-UV polyester fabric, so it will hold up well in fall and summer alike. Don’t stop there, though! Keep reading for more stellar deals.
Shop the best deals from Overstock’s End of Summer sale
Furniture
- Get the Art-Leon Classical Swivel Office Chair with Wood Legs from $129.59 (Save $17 to $44.40)
- Get the Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk from $133.99 (Save $34.30 to $44.50)
- Get the Simple Living Margo Mid-Century 3-Shelf Bookshelf from $220.14 (Save $38.85 to $93.98)
- Get the Abbyson Holloway Mid-Century Top-Grain Leather Sofa from $1,552.99 (Save $279.74)
Rugs
- Get the SAFAVIEH Madison Diederike Boho Medallion Distressed Rug from $25.88 (Save $249.98)
- Get the nuLOOM Vintage Medieval Floral Area Rug from $36.39 (Save $10.56 to $187.90)
- Get the Artistic Weavers Adenia Vintage Medallion Printed Area Rug from $58.79 (Save $81.21 to $439.01)
- Get the Lovato Bohemian Block Print Area Rug from $79.89 ( Save $190.11 to $480.78 )
Patio furniture
- Get the Havenside Home Sylvestere Sling Outdoor 3-Piece Chairs and Table Set from $195.99 (Save $77)
- Get the Christopher Knight Home Salons Outdoor 6-Piece Wicker Wood Dining Set for $722.62 (Save $240.87)
- Get the COSIEST 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Wicker Sofa from $1,013.19 (Save $253.30 to $257.20)
- Get the Outsunny 6-Piece Outdoor Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $1,102.39 (Save $490.10)
Bedroom
- Get the Brookside Emmie Adjustable Upholstered Headboard from $86.92 (Save $20 to $34.50)
- Get the LUCID Comfort Collection Platform Bed Frame from $78.55 (Save $28.44 to $61.90)
- Get the LUCID Comfort Collection 10-Inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $204.39 (Save $87.70 to $283)
- Get the Carbon Loft Sollano Wood Platform Bed from $287.19 (Save $80 to $90.70)
Shop the Overstock End of Summer Sale
