Save up to 70% on furniture and home essentials at the Overstock End of Summer Sale

By Rebecca Norris
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Shop Overstock's End of Summer Sale Overstock / Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The end of summer can be pretty bittersweet, what with beautiful 80-degree days dwindling and long work days rearing back up. Thanks to Overstock , though, it’s a time to celebrate, too! After all, each and every year, the discount online retailer hosts its End of Summer Sale and, good news, it’s officially here!

The Overstock End of Summer Sale is sitewide and features huge savings on thousands of items, as well as free shipping on everything. So whether you’re looking to stock up on patio furniture or outfit your home with new bedding or anything in between, Overstock is here to help.

If you plan to spend more time outside before the temperatures start to drop, decking out our outdoor space with a comfy six-piece outdoor rattan patio sofa set is a great way to take advantage of the sale. Currently priced at $1,102.39 (marked down from $1,592.49), the set includes one three-seater sofa, two recliner chairs, two footrests and one coffee table. Each piece (save for the table) comes with a thick cushion covered in anti-UV polyester fabric, so it will hold up well in fall and summer alike. Don’t stop there, though! Keep reading for more stellar deals.

Shop the best deals from Overstock’s End of Summer sale

Furniture

Save on items for all rooms of the house at Overstock's End of Summer sale. Overstock / Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Rugs

Overstock End of Summer Sale: Rugs Overstock / Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Patio furniture

Overstock End of Summer Sale: Patio furniture Overstock / Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Bedroom

Cozy pieces for your bedroom? Yes please. Overstock / Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Shop the Overstock End of Summer Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 70% on furniture and home essentials at the Overstock End of Summer Sale

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

