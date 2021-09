Arkansas vs Rice prediction and game preview. The Owls have to control the clock and keep the chains moving, and it all starts on the offensive front. They don’t have a dominant group returning, but it’s going to be one of the best in Conference USA with all five starters back to go along with a nice mix of depth and size to keep everyone fresh. The line has to be better at keeping defenses out of the backfield, but the ground game should work around a quick young group of backs.