Rays hope Ji-Man Choi only misses about two weeks

The Rays still hope first baseman Ji-Man Choi will only miss a couple of weeks and that they'll have him for the final few weeks of the regular season and beyond. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

PHILADELPHIA — The Rays are hoping to be without first baseman Ji-Man Choi for only about two weeks after he was sidelined by a left hamstring strain.

Choi on Tuesday was placed on the 10-day injured list, having left Sunday’s game after one at-bat with what first was considered tightness, then classified as a strain.

With the move backdated to Monday, Choi is eligible to be activated Sept. 2 but seems likely to be out longer as the hamstring has been an issue and the Rays want him to be healthy for September and the postseason.

“Hopefully he gets a pretty quick turnaround,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We were trying to manage it and sat him out of games. … I think it got better and then maybe took a little bit of a turn for the worse when he hit the blooper (Sunday).”

To take Choi’s spot on the roster, the Rays activated Nelson Cruz off the COVID-19-related injured list, where he was placed Sunday after waking up feeling ill and initially testing positive.

Cruz, who received the initial vaccine and a booster shot, had two subsequent negative tests and the initial test was deemed a false positive.

Cruz not only was welcomed back to active duty, but was set Tuesday night against the Phillies to make his first pro appearance at first base. Cruz said he has taken ground balls at first a couple times a week for the past several years. He said he also technically had played first a few times in charity softball games.

With Choi out, Yandy Diaz will get the bulk of playing time at first base. Brandon Lowe is another option, but the Rays, at least for Tuesday, have only four infielders on the active roster along with 14 pitchers. Cash said they feel comfortable doing so with another off day on Thursday, and that if necessary they could “get creative,” which likely means using catcher Francisco Mejia at first.

This will be the third time on the injured list this season for Choi, who is making $2.45 million after beating the Rays in an arbitration hearing. (The team offered $1.85 million.)

The lefty swinger missed the first 40 games following spring right knee surgery, then nine in June due to a left groin strain. Overall, he is hitting .250 with nine homers, 38 RBIs and a .799 OPS, and had hits in seven of his last eight games.

Cash also said pitcher Chris Archer will throw a bullpen session Wednesday to test the sore left hip that forced him out of Sunday’s game, and if all is well he will start Sunday in Baltimore.

