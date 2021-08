BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain and tornadoes continue to be a concern for portions of the United States east of the Mississippi as the remnants of Ida continue drifting to the northeast this week. By the time this big ball of moisture reaches Pennsylvania, it is expected to link up with a stalled cold front which could produce 5″ to 8″ of rain, with localized 10″ totals. Here is a round-robin of tropical activity in the Atlantic basin, 11 days removed from the climatological peak of hurricane season: