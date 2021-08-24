VW With a 100-Shot of Nitrous Ends With an Impressive Amount of Damage

Cancel
If you’re a fan of the Fast and Furious movies, drag racing, or just crazy custom car builds, chances are you’ve heard of nitrous oxide. Nitrous oxide is something that most average drivers and automotive consumers don’t think twice about these types of modifications, as it is really only useful in certain situations because it only produces an increase in power output for a few moments — meaning it’s really only good for certain styles of racing, like racing from a dig or a role, usually in a straight line. For this YouTuber, a 100-shot of nitrous into his VW caused a genuinely impressive amount of damage.

