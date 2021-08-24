VW With a 100-Shot of Nitrous Ends With an Impressive Amount of Damage

It turns out that America isn't against compact pickup trucks at all. At least, that's based on the strong initial reception to the new Ford Maverick which has surpassed 100,000 reservations. Set to make its way to dealerships this fall, the buzz surrounding the Maverick is unlikely to die down anytime soon. Thanks to Maverick Truck Club, we can now see a big batch of real-life images of the Ranger's baby brother. These pictures show what it looks like when equipped with the SnugTop truck topper, when wearing some of the many accessories that are available, and what the different trims and colors look like.