Last night we received a Blue Alert, which in our area, we should have received. The entire state of Texas however, seemed a bit unnecessary. In case you somehow missed it, a Blue Alert was sent out just after 11 last night, and this did concern us in Texoma. At the Jolly Truck Stop, a Clay County Deputy was shot during a traffic stop. The good news is that the deputy is fine and as of my writing, the suspect is still on the run. Their vehicle has been found here in Wichita Falls, but that's it as of now.