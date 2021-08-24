Ford Is Spending $850M On the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck, Here’s Why

Car manufacturers are in a perennial battle to see who can produce the most efficient, most practical, or most powerful vehicle, but let's not forget about the fight to see who can design the coolest looking stuff. Traditionally, the Italians have had the upper hand when it comes to style, while the Germans and Japanese design stuff that actually works, but where does that leave the US? If the official GM Design Instagram account is anything to go by, we're looking pretty good. One of the account's recent posts shows off an awesome-looking steering wheel that would look more at home in a Rimac Nevera than a Chevy Silverado.