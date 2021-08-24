Ford Is Spending $850M On the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck, Here’s Why
In an exclusive Reuters report, sources revealed that Ford has doubled its production target for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck. Ford has adjusted its production targets because of the strong demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck. And, according to several people and suppliers familiar with the Blue Oval’s plans, the automaker also plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet its production targets ahead of the truck’s showroom debut in 2022.www.motorbiscuit.com
