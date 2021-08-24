Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Is Spending $850M On the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck, Here’s Why

By Sarah Brennan
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an exclusive Reuters report, sources revealed that Ford has doubled its production target for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck. Ford has adjusted its production targets because of the strong demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck. And, according to several people and suppliers familiar with the Blue Oval’s plans, the automaker also plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet its production targets ahead of the truck’s showroom debut in 2022.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Lightning Electric Truck#Reuters#Epa#Evs#Mustang#Solid Power#General Motors#Lordstown Motors#Rivian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2024 Bronco Truck Is Already Dead

The revival of the Ford Bronco means more than just a new SUV. It's also the beginning of a new off-road sub-brand that'll consist of the smaller but still highly capable Bronco Sport and a national network of dedicated Bronco stores and Ford-sponsored outdoor adventure activities for owners. But one thing is no longer happening.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A Second Gen Ford F-150 Lightning Is in the Works for 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning has already received over 120,000 pre-orders. And Ford is already committed to doubling the F-150 Lightning’s production goal for 2024. But this electric truck is more than just a party trick, as Ford is already hinting at a second generation for 2025. The Ford-F150 Lightning will...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Move Over Tesla, GM Has The Weirdest Steering Wheel

Car manufacturers are in a perennial battle to see who can produce the most efficient, most practical, or most powerful vehicle, but let's not forget about the fight to see who can design the coolest looking stuff. Traditionally, the Italians have had the upper hand when it comes to style, while the Germans and Japanese design stuff that actually works, but where does that leave the US? If the official GM Design Instagram account is anything to go by, we're looking pretty good. One of the account's recent posts shows off an awesome-looking steering wheel that would look more at home in a Rimac Nevera than a Chevy Silverado.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Lightning Production to Double Thanks to Strong Demand

Reuters reports that Ford is preparing to double F-150 Lightning production for 2024 (a few years into the truck's planned life cycle). Ford had already significantly increased production plans once, based on a rush of $100 pre-orders after the truck's reveal in May 2021. The report says Ford will spend...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Amid Bolt EV recall, GM CEO emphasizes multiple future battery options

As it undertakes a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars due to alleged defects in battery cells, General Motors is talking up the benefits of multiple battery suppliers for future EV production. In an interview with Bloomberg released Thursday, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated the automaker would continue...
Carssouthfloridareporter.com

The Best features of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford has certainly committed itself to be one of the pioneers of the EV revolution and with the debut of the brand spanking new Ford F-150 Lightning it has cemented its place as one of the first traditional manufacturers that have a strong foothold in the EV market. The success...
CarsCarscoops

Ford Focused On Creating “Compelling” EVs, Already Has 120k F-150 Lightning Reservations

American muscle dominates the Woodward Dream Cruise, but Ford used that backdrop to host a panel discussion about their electric vehicle push. Hosted by Autoline’s John McElroy, the discussion covered a number of topics and Ford’s General Manager of Battery Electric Vehicles, Darren Palmer, used the event to reveal the company is focused on creating “compelling” EVs that people want to own.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Chevy shows off its slick electric Silverado Four-Wheel Steer option

Most major automakers know that electric pickups will be popular vehicles in the future and are working on bringing them to market. Ford has already detailed its fully electric F-150, and as you might expect, Chevrolet is launching an electric truck of its own. Chevrolet is now showing off the available four-wheel steering system that will be an option on its fully electric Silverado pickup.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Does the World Need an Electric Nissan Pickup Truck?

Nissan is one of the industry leaders in the electric vehicle space. The Japanese automaker was one of the first companies to mass-produce an electric vehicle with the Nissan Leaf. The compact EV was introduced in 2010 and is still a popular electric car today. Now that Nissan has experienced success with electric cars, is it time for the automaker to try its hand at an electric truck?
CarsTechCrunch

Ford F-150 hybrid: The 2021 rumble before the Lightning EV strikes

But the air is thin at the top. What’s often lost in truck coverage is how fiercely automakers compete to woo discerning customers with packaged bundles of optional and standard features. And now, more than ever, those packaged bundles rely heavily on in-car tech. Ford, as the top seller, must...
Carsfordauthority.com

Chevy Silverado EV, F-150 Lightning Rival, Will Have Four Wheel Steering

Back in April, General Motors confirmed that a Chevy Silverado EV pickup was in development. In July, Ford Authority reported that an all-electric GMC Sierra is also in the works, both of which will compete directly with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. GM didn’t provide too many details about either of these future models, however, though we now know the Chevy Silverado EV will offer a four-wheel steering system, as reported by our sister site, GM Authority.
CarsTruth About Cars

Any Takers? Chevrolet Previews Rear-Wheel Steering on Silverado EV

With Ford currently enjoying the brunt of the all-electric pickup coverage, General Motors needed to something to help highlight its Silverado EV and come up with rear-wheel steering. It’s something the upcoming electric F-150 will lack and could give the Chevy some advantages when moseying around a cluttered construction site or tight urban landscape.
Carsinsideevs.com

SEMA: Ford Performance Teases "Eluminator" Electric Crate Motor

The market for EV conversions is booming and Ford wants a piece of that pie through its Ford Performance division. The company has announced it will show an electric crate motor at the SEMA show this year. This means the Blue Oval will join GM with its Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate kit in offering the necessary hardware to electrify older cars.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Towing with an EV: Are electric trailers the future?

An electric trailer could solve the largest problem when towing with an electric vehicle: You might only go half the distance on a charge while towing. To compensate, EV shoppers who plan to tow beyond city limits need to opt for the largest possible battery pack. But that means you’re hauling around many hundreds of pounds of extra batteries and environmental footprint the rest of the year—batteries you probably don’t need for the daily commute or trips without the trailer.
electrek.co

Ford doubles electric F-150 Lightning production plan, and it’s still not enough

Ford is planning to double production of their upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, according to Reuters. The move comes in response to strong early demand, with Ford already racking up 120,000 customer reservations for the vehicle in advance of its spring 2022 release. Ford’s new plan includes a ramp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy