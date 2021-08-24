Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Knife-wielding man shot during dispute at Salad World Grill, found at Pizza Hut

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
A knife-wielding man was shot during a dispute at a business Tuesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at Salad World Grill in the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Adam Childers pulled out a knife during a dispute with another man inside the restaurant.

After a witness tried to intervene and was attacked by Childers, the witness pulled out a gun and shot Childers in self-defense, Barbera said.

Childers fled but was located by deputies at a nearby Pizza Hut with a gunshot wound to the elbow, Barbera said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Pizza Hut, where deputies could be seen going in and out of the business.

Crime scene investigators collect evidence outside the Pizza Hut at the Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021, near West Palm Beach, Fla.

Childers was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. He was later released and arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Barbera didn't say what led to the dispute.

