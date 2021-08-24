Cancel
Health

I Test Beds for a Living, and the Purple Mattress Successfully Relieved My Back Pain

By Loren Bullock
Health
Health
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a mattress tester and certified sleep science coach, I'm intrigued by Purple mattress's unique use of materials. Designed with back and side sleepers in mind, Purple claims that its original bed provides excellent pressure relief and helps maintain proper spine alignment. But how does it hold up in a testing environment?

Health

Health

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

