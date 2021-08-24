NBC gives update on potential ‘The Office’ reboot: ‘We’re standing by’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is rounding out cast for Florida Man, its eight-episode series starring Edgar Ramírez. Anthony LaPaglia (Without A Trace), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Otmara Marrero (StartUp), Lex Scott Davis (Superfly) and Emory Cohen (The OA) are set as series regulars and Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will recur in the hourlong series from veteran TV writer producer Donald Todd and Jason Bateman & Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films. Additionally, Netflix has tapped Miguel Arteta (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day) to direct the pilot and second episode and executive produce. This reunites him with Ramírez with whom he worked on the Netflix feature Yes Day. Rounding out directors for the season are Julian Farino (Entourage) (eps 3/4), Haifaa Al Monsour (Wadjda) (eps 5/6) and Kevin Bray (The Game) (eps 7/8).
Comments / 0