NBC gives update on potential 'The Office' reboot: 'We're standing by'

By Savannah Neal
 7 days ago

Everyone’s favorite bumbling office manager Michael Scott may be coming back to Dunder Mifflin in the future. NBC recently gave its stamp of approval for a reboot of the wildly popular sitcom ‘The Office’ saying, ‘we’re standing by.’

