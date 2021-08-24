Belton ISD, Texas National Guard to host Pfizer Vaccine clinics next Monday

The Belton Independent School District is partnering with the Texas National Guard to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“Our hope is that offering community-wide vaccine clinics at our facilities will make it easier and more convenient for community members to do their part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Marylisa Fanning, director of Health Services in Belton ISD.

The community, anyone 12 years of age or older, will have opportunities to receive the vaccine in two walk-in clinics on Monday, Aug. 30.

The first will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the district’s transportation building, located at 1100 Industrial Park Blvd. The second is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, located at 400 N. Wall Street in Belton.

The vaccines are available for the first or second dose of Pfizer. Anyone administering the second dose will need to have waited at least 21 days since the first Pfizer dose. Children under age 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

To receive a second dose, it must have been at least 21 days since the first Pfizer dose was administered and vaccine cards are requested in this case.

“We hope all community members, not just those connected to Belton ISD, will take advantage of this opportunity if it's helpful to them,” Fanning said. “As a reminder, Belton ISD does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available to those who want it.”