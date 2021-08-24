Is Beef Jerky Healthy? Here's What a Nutritionist Wants You to Know About the Popular Snack

Vitamin C is one of the most common dietary supplements taken by Americans, and there's undoubtedly benefits to making sure you're getting enough of this important nutrient. Vitamin C is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of body tissues, and it also aids in collagen production, iron production, and wound healing. However, "the more famous role for vitamin C is that it helps to support your immune system," Navya Mysore, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical in New York City, told POPSUGAR. "Vitamin C is an antioxidant and is important to our overall health as it reduces damage to cells from free radicals in the body, but also lives in our immune cells to help us fight off viruses and bacteria."