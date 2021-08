On Thursday, the Texas House Democrats obstruction and stunt campaign came to an end when enough Democrats returned to the House Floor. That took some in their party by surprise and strongly worded letters and tweets were sent out by Democrats who were angry that work would now continue on legislation dealing with voter integrity laws, bail reform, a 13th paycheck for retired teachers. There are many other pieces of legislation that need to be voted on, but I have my doubts that lawmakers can get to everything in the time left.