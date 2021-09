As Penn State’s Sept. 4 season-opener at Wisconsin continues to draw near, James Franklin and his staff are going to have to make the call on which Nittany Lion Class of 2021 true freshmen are going to have a chance to compete for playing time this year and which are likely destined for redshirts. While no official announcements have been made on that front just yet, it did not take too much reading between the lines at PSU’s open practice at Beaver Stadium Wednesday to get a feel for where most of the rookies stood.