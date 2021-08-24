What we know about MLK Prep being closed for 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLK Preparatory High School is closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of what Frayser Community Schools said is a faculty and staff illness.

Parents told FOX13 the school shut its doors specifically because of COVID-related issues.

A spokeswoman with the district sent this statement:

“As a matter of safety, MLK College Prep will be closed Tuesday (August 24) and Wednesday (August 25) due to faculty/staff illness. As the safety of our students is our top priority, we have made the decision to close because of the inability to staff the building and classrooms while also ensuring that all safety protocols can be fully implemented. Although schools are cleaned daily, we will also use these two days to perform a thorough cleaning of the entire building. Please note that this is not necessarily due to positive COVID-19 cases, but possible exposure.

We asked a parent what their greatest concern is right now.

“Concerned about my son because he was in the school and all of this happened and I’m very cautious about him because he already suffers with asthma and bronchitis,” said Cynthia Hopson.

