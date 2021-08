Spoilers ahead for the August 18 results episode for America's Got Talent Season 16. The second round of America's Got Talent quarterfinals saw the elimination of five more of the best acts that the auditions had to offer after last week's heartbreak, and it was sadly the end of the road for revolutionary dance group Shuffolution. Bringing shuffling all the way to the AGT quarterfinals was an accomplishment for sure, even if they didn't get the results they were looking for. Following their final performance, dancers Darian Webb and Kento Moriguchi spoke about the critiques they received from the judges, the "underappreciated" dance style of shuffling, and more.