Mississippi Gulf Coast CC starting left tackle Percy Lewis has seen his recruitment go from zero to the nation's No. 1 rated junior college prospect in less than a year. "I didn't have any offers coming out of high school," Lewis said. "I went to a McAdams in Sallis (Miss.). It was just a tiny 1A school. We didn't get any exposure. I played defensive tackle and blocking back in high school. I never played on the offensive line until I get here (at Mississippi Gulf coast CC). I only played in four of our six games last season and only started in one of those games. My roommate was the starting left tackle, and he had Covid exposure, so I got to start against East Miss CC. A lot of people were watching that game because there were a lot of players on both teams. I guess they saw enough on film to start liking me."