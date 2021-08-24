Pritzker: Restrictions may return as ICU bed availability drops below ‘warning level’ in some counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — There was just one available intensive care bed in a Southern Illinois region that covers nearly 20 counties Monday for the second day in a row. While the situation isn’t as dire in other parts of the state, the City of Chicago and Northwest Illinois now also have less than 20% of their intensive care unit beds available, a key threshold classified as a “warning level” by the Illinois Department of Public Health.www.mystateline.com
Comments / 2