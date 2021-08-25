Cancel
Jordan Hull Is Ushering in The L Word’s New Era

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2004, the seminal Showtime series The L Word prompted a question that’s only just begun to be answered: What would the future hold for Bette and Tina’s baby? Jordan Hull had zero idea at the time she signed on to portray Angie in The L Word: Generation Q, the reboot that’s currently in its second season. The 18-year-old series regular only knew that Bette was not someone to be messed with when she first met the actor who portrays her, Jennifer Beals. “I thought they were one and the same—this could-kill-you-with-one-look-type who wears a lot of blazers,” Hull recalls over Zoom from her apartment in Los Angeles. “So I showed up in this blazer I’d just bought from Zara, the tag still on. And she came in with this awesome turquoise scarf and whole Buddha thing—she’d just been meditating. It was the complete opposite of what I thought. We immediately clicked.”

