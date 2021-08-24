Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Building a digital defense against child tax credit scams
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment focuses on building a digital defense against child tax credit scams. This warning comes to us thanks to our partners at the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division. Millions of American families started receiving the advance Child Tax Credit payments last month. If you get a phone call, email, or text message or see a social media post offering help you get these payments, watch out.ktvz.com
