Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, TN

Mt. Juliet High School football donates equipment to Waverly

By Dalton Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQq9Q_0bbiFsQM00

While the images of the devastation in Waverly can be indescribable at times, a community about 100 miles away can empathize.

That's why it was an easy decision for Mt. Juliet High School football coach Trey Perry to lend a helping hand when Waverly High School football posted on social media that they had lost virtually everything following this weekend's deadly flooding.

The Mt. Juliet community had to pick themselves up after the deadly tornadoes in March 2020.

"We know how this feels, we've been through this and we know what they would need quicker," Perry said.

The situation in Waverly was so dire, simply getting in contact with the Waverly coaching staff became a challenge even 24 hours after the rain stopped.

Coach Perry and his staff did an inventory of all their equipment and packed up what they could spare in a van to send to the Waverly football family.

"This is not a job, it's a calling...and when something like this happens there's never a hesitation," Perry said.

Cleats, shoulder pads and warm up shirts were just some of the items donated.

"If we can get Waverly back on the field quicker, that's what we're going to do."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Mount Juliet, TN
Football
Mount Juliet, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Football
Waverly, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Waverly, TN
Waverly, TN
Education
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Juliet#American Football#Mt Juliet High School#Waverly High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy