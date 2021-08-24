Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FDA

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.24.21 Bathroom Policy

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article08.24.21 Bathroom Policy.. (Intro) Crate Challenge (Topic) What’s your bathroom policy with your significant other? (Dirty) Drake & Kanye beef. DaBaby performs and apologizes. Britney’s dad says if the public only knew the truth he would be praised. Temporary Jeopardy! host named after Mike Richards steps down. Kylie’s pregnant. (5TYNTK) FDA approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Covid hospitalization are topping 100 in Maine. Lewiston to reconsider face masks in schools. 3 Maine high schools shut down in-person football practice. Free back to school haircuts on Monday. (Outro) Hot Dogs.

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Hot Dogs#Drake Kanye#Pfizer#Covid#Ryan Deelon Tara Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.26.21 What does Hollywood get wrong about your Job?

08.26.21 What does Hollywood get wrong about your Job? (Intro) First thing in the morning (Topic) What does Hollywood get wrong about your job? (Dirty) Nah You Tweakin. Steph Curry’s parents to divorce after 30 years. Doja Cat will host the VMAs. Crate challenge is not FDA approved. (5TYNTK) Maine prepared to take in Afghan refugees. Maine has the highest daily total of new Covid cases since May. Student vaccination tracker breaks down by district. Maine school bus driver shortage. Free back to school cuts for students on Monday. (Outro) Benjamin Button.
Mental Healthhotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.18.21 Last Dream You Remember

08.18.21 Last Dream You Remember.. (Intro) Lil Yachty Tweet (Topic) What’s the most recent dream you can remember? (Dirty) Lil Wayne gets candid about his mental health. Drake says he had Covid. Another Kanye listening party. Travis Barker thanks Kourtney for help overcoming his fear of flying. Anderson .Paak gets a new tattoo. (5TYNTK) Maine’s 7 day new Covid-19 case average continues to grow. Portland Public Schools to require universal masking. Red Algae returns to Pine Point Beach. Falmouth shutting down outdoor dining setups. Giant rubber duck mysteriously appears in Belfast. (Outro) Cuts For Class.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.17.21 Hide From Company

08.17.21 Hide From Company.. (Intro) Cyber Bullies (Topic) What do you hide when you have company over? (Dirty) Khloe & Tristan not back together but they are co-parenting. Lizzo responds to the haters. TikTok vigilantes The Great Londini. The Weeknd and Drake breaking records. (5TYNTK) Buck stops with Biden. Booster shot recommendation. Portland to require city employees to get Covid-19 vaccine. Safe Haven Boxes added to the list of acceptable places to drop-off a newborn child. Realtor.com ranks Windham 15th among hottest zips for home sales in the country. (Outro) Manifest Grass Monkey.
Lifestylehotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.19.21 Your Action Figure Accessory

08.19.21 Your Action Figure Accessory.. (Intro) Feel Good Thursday (Topic) If you were made into a doll or action figure, what accessory would you come with? (Dirty) R. Kelly trial began Wednesday. Kanye West announces 3rd listening party. Congrats Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Eminem will play “White Boy Rick” in 50 Cent’s new STARZ drama BMF. (5TYNTK) U.S. health officials recommend booster shots. The State Theatre now requires vaccination or a negative test. UMaine system requires masks inside all buildings. Blue lobster caught off the coast of Portland. McDs to offer donuts sept. 1. (Outro) Extra Leg Room.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.20.21 PG Only Fans (+ convo w/ Millyz)

08.20.21 PG Only Fans (+ convo w/ Millyz).. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) If you created a PG OnlyFans account what type of content would you post? (DIRTY) New Jeopardy! host apologies for derogatory comments. Prosecution began their case in R. Kelly trial. The Weeknd purchased a $70 million dollar home. Kid CuDi is hiring a blunt roller. (5TYNTK) Senator Angus King tested positive for Covid-19. Hurricane warnings are posted for parts of southern New England. Saco police are looking for suspicious man. OnlyFans will block sexually explicit content starting in October. FREE back to school cuts w/ Hot Radio Maine’s Cuts For Class. (Outro) Millyz album release day convo.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.27.21 Name your privates

08.27.21 Name your privates.. (Intro) Feel good Friday (Topic) If your nether regions were named after the last tv show or movie you watched, what would they be called? (Dirty) Donda listening party #3. Saweetie denies rumors of Quavo romance. Kendrick Lamar drops new music. (5TYNTK) Flags at half-staff across Maine. Covid numbers highest since May. Lewiston will require face coverings in school. Move-in weekend for U-Maine system. Free back to school haircuts in Auburn. (Outro) Drake announces album date.
Educationhotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.30.21 Back To School Must Have

08.30.21 Back To School Must Have.. (Intro) Weekend Highlight (Topic) What was the one back to school item you HAD to have? (Dirty) Kanye drops Donda randomly Sunday morning. Al Roker tells the haters screw you / keep up. (5TYNTK) Latest on Ida. Volunteers from Maine heading to New Orleans. Students returning to the classroom. Pumpkin Spice toilet paper. Cuts for Class is today. (Outro) Monogram backpack.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.25.21 I Own A Ridiculous Amount Of…

08.25.21 I Own A Ridiculous Amount Of… (Intro) Without naming the show, what’s the one quote that gives it away? (Topic) Finish the sentence! I own a ridiculous amount of _______. (Dirty) Kanye files to change his name to Ye. Lil Uzi calls Kanye a fake pastor. A replica of Kanye’s childhood home is being built in Soldier Field. Kanye vest sells for $20,000. Megan Thee Stallion says her label is stopping her from releasing her BTS Butter remix. Are Saweetie and Quavo back together? Baby from Nirvan’s famous “Nevermind” album art is suing the band. (Outro) OnlyFans reverses the course.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Milk Crate Challenge on TikTok Has Already Left Multiple People Injured

There are many TikTok trends that the average user can take part in without worrying that much about injuring themselves. There are certainly some dances that are more challenging than others, but most of those dances aren't likely to land you in the hospital. There are some trends, though, that are much riskier. As it turns out, the milk crate challenge taking over TikTok now is one such risky challenge.
TV & Videoscrossroadstoday.com

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Extra! Extra! Read All About It! (with Judy Kurtz & Jason Adrians)

Judy Kurtz and Jason Adrians join the Utterly Moderate Podcast to discuss the ins and outs of journalism. Judy Kurtz has worked as a newspaper columnist and television commentator and is currently an entertainment reporter for the Hill. She has worked at and/or contributed to a number of outlets during her career, including HLN, Sky News, E! News, Canada’s Sun Network, SiriusXM satellite radio, Washington’s Fox 5, Fox 45 in Baltimore, and People Magazine.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Misha and the Wolves

John and Mary have a pod full of good stuff to say about this controversial doc. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Lifestylecheddar.com

Why Bathroom Hand Dryers Are Disgusting (Or Are They?)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s how to wash our hands. There are now seemingly limitless public service announcements from health departments around the world to guide even novice washers through this most basic of hygiene practices. Unfortunately, few (if any) address the final step: drying. With several options in every public bathroom, it’s up to us to determine which is the best. And since two common options - warm air and jet dryers - are regularly accused of being bacteria bombs, are we just ruining our careful scrubbing every time we go to dry?
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

“What If It’s a Lounge?” Was the Question That Launched This Kid-Led Basement Reno

Hollie Velten-Lattrell never renovates a room alone. “Kids are a delightful asset,” says the designer (really, she considers herself a space doula, because she gives little ones agency to imagine their own interiors before combining that with the parents’ needs). Velten-Lattrell’s most recent codesigners, Georgia (8) and Clio (5) Latta, had no shortage of ideas when it came to transforming their New Jersey home’s basement and shared bathroom. In fact, it was Georgia who uttered the words, “What if it’s a lounge?” in regards to the downstairs remodel. “It just sparked the whole direction for the room,” says the designer.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Hot Damn! (in NYC)

Introduced “Hot Damn!”, a new comedy show at Bushwick Public House. We got hot comics and hot bits all we need is your butts in the seats. So come by and watch the best comics in the city bring the heat… unless it’s too spicy for ya!. Lineup:. Mike Hanford...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

PODCAST: What it means to “live with fire” (sponsored)

Since its inception in 1997, the Living With Fire Program has been through a lot of change, but the mission of the program remains the same — to help communities live more safely with wildfire. Living With Fire offers a litany of resources including peer-reviewed publications, videos, presentations, social media content and outreach events. Now they are adding a podcast, just one of the many new projects they are working on.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Migos: Tiny Desk Home Concert

The Migos are the latest artists to be featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Since the beginning of the pandemic NPR has been doing an at home version of the popular video series. The Migos performed three songs – Avalanche, Straightenin and Birthday. Let us know what you think!
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Interview) Getting The Tea From American Idol Producer Melissa

Shout out to American Idol producer Melissa for spilling all the tea about auditions to me today! Check out our full interview below – Maine virtual auditions are this Thursday & you can register here. Best of luck to all Mainers auditioning this year – we are rooting for you!
Collegeshotradiomaine.com

(Intern) A New Intern is Here! Meet Jake

Hello Everyone! My name is Jacob Currie, I am a Senior at The University of Southern Maine. I am a Media Studies Major focusing on Audio & Video Production and hope to learn everything about radio! I am also a music artist myself and hope to make music my life. You can catch me on campus or on the golf course when I’m not working!

Comments / 0

Community Policy