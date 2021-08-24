(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.24.21 Bathroom Policy

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s how to wash our hands. There are now seemingly limitless public service announcements from health departments around the world to guide even novice washers through this most basic of hygiene practices. Unfortunately, few (if any) address the final step: drying. With several options in every public bathroom, it’s up to us to determine which is the best. And since two common options - warm air and jet dryers - are regularly accused of being bacteria bombs, are we just ruining our careful scrubbing every time we go to dry?