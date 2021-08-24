(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 08.24.21 Bathroom Policy
08.24.21 Bathroom Policy.. (Intro) Crate Challenge (Topic) What’s your bathroom policy with your significant other? (Dirty) Drake & Kanye beef. DaBaby performs and apologizes. Britney’s dad says if the public only knew the truth he would be praised. Temporary Jeopardy! host named after Mike Richards steps down. Kylie’s pregnant. (5TYNTK) FDA approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Covid hospitalization are topping 100 in Maine. Lewiston to reconsider face masks in schools. 3 Maine high schools shut down in-person football practice. Free back to school haircuts on Monday. (Outro) Hot Dogs.hotradiomaine.com
Comments / 0