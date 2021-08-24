Cancel
Long Beach, CA

The Whipple Group hosts Fifth Annual Photo Picnic Party

By: Lindsey Goodrow

Friends, families and beloved pets gathered for The Whipple Group’s highly anticipated Fifth Annual Photo Party in El Dorado Park West on Sunday, July 25th from the hours of 2-6 PM. This outdoor festivity attracted hundreds of local citizens with food, drink, and fun.

Those who came to the picnic hungry left with bellies full as there was an abundance of food offered to them. From hamburgers to chicken sandwiches to shaved ice desserts, these sweet and savory treats were enjoyed by children and adults alike. To work off the picnic feast, guests were invited to participate in a variety of exciting games and activities including: an ultra-bounce house and obstacle course, an arts and crafts station, a raffle for gift cards from local businesses, competitive water-balloon tossing, cornhole, and a DJ set for everyone to dance to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DINz9_0bbiEmTr00

The picnic’s main attraction was undoubtedly the free professional photography, in which families of all shapes and sizes could sit for a timeless portrait to be cherished for years to come. Couples sat with their children, children sat with their grandparents, friends sat with their dogs and all other combinations of humans and pets. Local photographer Veronica Guzman made sure to capture the perfect moment with your family, no matter what family looks like to you. Ryan Ford was the videographer running around but blending in, making sure to record every candid second of the day. Families promptly received a gallery of photos and video from the event via the email they provided to Whipple’s team.

Beatrix Whipple, CEO and Realtor of The Whipple Group, enjoys putting on this joyous event year after year because it allows families to take a break from their busy schedules and enjoy each other’s company while also introducing community members to each other, forming new connections and friendships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4sQV_0bbiEmTr00

The Whipple Group and the community they serve look forward to this Photo Picnic Party every year. A satisfied client waiting in line for a free burger with a toddler in tow remarked how easy The Whipple Team made the transition from living in Newport to moving into a Mid-Century home in San Pedro. “Beatrix Whipple is one of the friendliest people I have ever met but also a hardline negotiator. I continue to feel so taken care of and am in love with the home she found us. It’s a dream!”

About The Whipple Group

Beatrix Whipple and her caring team are in the business of making life-changing decisions easy and fun, which is why they have nearly 200 five-star client reviews on Zillow, earning them Premier Agent status. The Whipple Group is also listed as one of Long Beach’s Top 10 Real Estate Groups on Yelp. These local professionals serve Long Beach, Lakewood, L.A. and Orange County from their offices at 2883 East Spring Street in Long Beach.

From this central location, they offer area residents a full range of real estate services, including buy/sell representation, property valuation, comprehensive home marketing, and strategic negotiation between finance professionals, escrow companies, and all parties to a transaction. For additional information about The Whipple Group, visit: http://www.thewhipplegroup.com .

