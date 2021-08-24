Cancel
Rhinelander, WI

Western wildfires lead to poor air quality in the Northwoods

WJFW-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal News Published 08/24/2021 4:08PM, Last Updated 08/24/2021 6:01PM. Rhinelander - "Basically what those fires are doing, especially near the Arrowhead in Minnesota, is drastically reducing the air quality not only where the fire is but in areas surrounding the fire that go all the way to northern Wisconsin," said Kurt Kotenberg, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Rhinelander, WI
Minnesota State
Wisconsin State
Green Bay, WI
#Air Quality#Extreme Weather#State Dnr
Air Pollution
Weather
Environment
NWS
