Netflix Releases Trailer for Melissa McCarthy Movie 'The Starling'

By Ariana Brockington
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy-drama The Starling , starring Melissa McCarthy as a grieving woman.

The film reunites McCarthy with director Ted Melfi and co-star Chris O’Dowd, who she worked with on the 2014 movie St. Vincent . The trailer opens with McCarthy’s character, Lilly, watching fireworks next to her husband, Jack (O’Dowd), as he touches her pregnant stomach. From there, the nearly three-minute long clip shows the change in the couple’s relationship as they tackle grief after a tragedy. Lilly deals with her pain by fighting a bird and seeking counsel from a psychologist turned veterinarian named Larry (Kevin Kline), while Jack heads to a facility for treatment.

In one heartbreaking moment, Lilly says, “We’re gonna move on and move up. We’re gonna find an even better life than the one we had.”

The next scene shows an emotional Jack praising his wife. “My wife wouldn’t know how to quit, and I love her so much for it,” he cries. “I wanna not quit with her.”

The Starling , written by Matt Harris, will be released in select theaters Sept. 17 before hitting Netflix on Sept. 24.  Daveed Diggs, Timothy Olyphant, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine, Skyler Gisondo, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star.

Netflix acquired the film in April. The Starling is also set to screen at this year’s upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

