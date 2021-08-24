Cancel
JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds review: Made for active listening

By Andrew Waite
Cover picture for the articleSometimes a song can sneak up on you. A slow, dynamic swell, Sara Bareilles’ “City” is one of those tracks where, as the percussion amplifies and the range expands, I find myself involuntarily swept up in it. It’s just me, a suburban dad walking the dog, actively resisting the urge to sing out loud as he longs for the “deep city lights” and to “get lost tonight” on an otherwise peaceful tree-lined street. Helping me get caught up in the moment is something else that snuck up on me: the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds. With almost a century in speaker development and live sound reinforcement, JBL has a reputation for vibrant sound. The JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds pack that rich audio heritage into an unassuming pair of active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that got me to the point I had to belt out the chorus. Thankfully, only the dog was around to hear me. Let’s take a look at the technology that surrounded me with sound.

