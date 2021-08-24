Cancel
UFC

Alyse Anderson on why she left Invicta FC for ONE: 'I feel like I personally outgrew the promotion'

By Farah Hannoun, MMA Junkie Radio
Alyse Anderson sees more weight in being a ONE Championship title holder than an Invicta FC one.

Anderson (5-1), who asked for her release from Invicta FC with one fight left on her contract, has signed with the Asian-based promotion after three fights under the Invicta FC banner.

While she appreciates her time there, the 25-year-old was having a hard time getting up for a fight and wanted to take her career to the next level.

“I’m not interested in going back to Invicta,” Anderson told MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t want to hate on their promotion or anything, they’re a great promotion. But I just for me feel like I’d rather fight exclusively for ONE and just being the atomweight champion for Invicta doesn’t get me pumped up and excited. That’s another reason why I wanted this change so bad because when I felt like they were trying to find me a matchup with Invicta, I didn’t have that same excitement to get back to camp.

“I didn’t even want to take time off work, a leave of absence for fight camp, because I just feel like I personally outgrew the promotion and was just ready for, like, the next thing. But I still think it’s a great promotion, and they did so much for me, but I just don’t care to be the atomweight champion for them.”

Anderson will take part in the ONE Championship atomweight grand prix, where the winner of the tournament will get a shot at reigning champion Angela Lee. Anderson meets Itsuki Hirata in the opening round at “ONE Championship: Empower,” which takes place Sept. 3 and streams on B/R Live.

To see the full interview with Anderson, check out the video below.

