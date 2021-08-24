City Council okays Epitome Energy letter of intent after clarification

Crookston City Council ultimately approved a letter of intent with Epitome Energy LLC at this week’s meeting, but not first without hesitation and the need for clarification from the city’s attorney on what it meant. In the first round of votes, council members Clayton Briggs and Dylane Klatt voted against approving the letter and Kristie Jerde abstained stating she needed more information and felt there had been “a lot of moving goal posts.” The resolution failed to pass and Mayor Dale Stainbrook stepped in to say it was just a letter of intent and that nothing was “written in stone” with Epitome.