Monoclonal Antibody Therapy: Who is it for?

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment is given to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms.

"It really mimics how our normal antibodies work in the body," said Crestwood Medical Center Pharmacy Director Marshall Robbins.

WHO IS IT FOR?

The treatment is for children and adults over the age of 12-years-old. You must weigh at least 88 pounds to qualify. Scientists say it's safe for those that are pregnant.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

You can receive the therapy if you test positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. The man-made COVID-19 antibodies are given to you through an IV. Doctors say the treatment should take around thirty minutes. Afterward, you spend another thirty being observed.

"And then there's a 30 minute observation period just to make sure that the patient tolerates the infusion," said Robbins.

HOW FAST DOES IT WORK?

Doctors say you should feel relief within 24 hours of receiving the treatment.

SHOULD I GET IT?

Before getting Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, ask your doctor if it's right for you. Heath experts say the treatment is around 70 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and COVID-19 related deaths.

"It really stops the progression of the disease," Robbins said.

WHERE CAN I GET IT?

Several hospitals in The Tennessee Valley are offering the treatment. Including, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, and North Alabama Medical Center.