Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Expert: Now is the time to prepare for the quantum computing revolution

By Karen Roby
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough quantum computing is likely five to 10 years away, waiting until it happens will put your organization behind. Don't play catch-up later. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata Computing, a quantum application company, about the future of quantum computing. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computation#Data Science#Quantum Computers#Data Infrastructure#Techrepublic#Monte Carlo#Ccar#Nisq#Ai
Related
ComputersHPCwire

Zapata Computing’s Formula for Achieving Quantum Advantage Today

While most of the quantum computing world is focused on achieving fault tolerant computing – some day – with intermediate applications for NISQ (near intermediate scale quantum) systems emerging along the way, Zapata Computing is taking a different approach. Its idea is to take the existing compute infrastructure necessary for large-scale enterprise applications and blend in a small amount of quantum enhancement to make those systems run better, better enough, in fact, to make the switch to quantum worthwhile for many applications.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

A Peculiar State of Matter in Layers of Semiconductors Could Advance Quantum Computing

In a study that could benefit quantum computing, researchers show a superlattice embedded with nanodots may be immune from dissipating energy to the environment. Scientists around the world are developing new hardware for quantum computers, a new type of device that could accelerate drug design, financial modeling, and weather prediction. These computers rely on qubits, bits of matter that can represent some combination of 1 and 0 simultaneously. The problem is that qubits are fickle, degrading into regular bits when interactions with surrounding matter interfere. But new research at MIT suggests a way to protect their states, using a phenomenon called many-body localization (MBL).
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Interested In Deep Learning?

This article contains introductory information on Deep Learning and related topics for beginners. Deep learning is a machine learning field that utilises artificial neural networks(ANNs) to learn patterns from data. A rudimentary explanation to the way deep learning works is that the ANNs attempt to mimic, in some form, how...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
Technologythewestsidegazette.com

Forward Motion: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is Happening Now

Current smart technology has ushered in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that integrates communications with automated industrial practices and traditional manufacturing. In short, smart devices can make human intervention unnecessary: Machines communicate, self-diagnose and solve problems. While these new products and services may increase efficiency, analysts say they...
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
ComputersNew Scientist

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
ComputersTechRepublic

Get training in programming, big data, digital marketing and more at your own pace

Now you can train at your own pace for a highly paid, in-demand tech job without taking time away from your current job or going into debt. If you've long been wanting to break into the tech industry, but haven't been exactly sure where to start, then you'll be happy to hear that The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle allows you to train at your own pace in a wide variety of fields.

Comments / 0

Community Policy