Sports are a great vehicle to get the masses vaccinated

By Mike DiMauro
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago

News item: Four Football Bowl Subdivision college football programs — LSU, Oregon, Oregon State and Tulane — announced in the past week that entrance to their respective stadiums this season will require all fans over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

I asked UConn coach Randy Edsall, during a Zoom call with the media Tuesday previewing Saturday's season opener at Fresno State, whether he would support such a requirement at UConn.

"I wouldn't be in favor of that," Edsall said, later offering that six players in his program are still not vaccinated. Edsall gave a few reasons for his opinion, notably that the games are played outside, but that "I'm not the person who makes those decisions."

Earlier this week, I asked UConn spokesperson Pat McKenna whether he could foresee such a policy at UConn. McKenna wrote in an email: "Ruling anything out in the COVID world would probably be unwise. But any decision would be made in conjunction with DPH and the University and this is not a policy that we have in place now."

I respect Edsall's candor. I understand that climbing Everest in stilettos is easier than getting our state leaders to make a difficult, COVID-related decision. But the decisions of LSU, Oregon, Oregon State and Tulane are noteworthy nonetheless, illustrating the power of sports and their potential to ensure more vaccinations.

Football season's arrival means more people in our country will be in closer proximity than at any other time of 2021. This especially applies in the South, where football is followed with religious zealotry in some outposts. Lest we forget that the South is not our greatest haven for vaccination incorporation, thereby making football an exercise in dangling the carrot for more shots in more arms. No vaccine, no Crimson Tide, for example, might actually get Tucker from Tuscaloosa to the clinic.

Perhaps you call that blackmail. Darn tootin. As a wise person once said, "being nice to people gets you nowhere. Being arrogant gets you nowhere. But blackmail? That gets you everywhere."

Case in point: As reported by Yahoo, Washington governor Jay Inslee recently required all state employees working in educational roles to get vaccinated, which included Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who had been on record against receiving the vaccine. Rolovich even missed Pac-12 media day last month.

Yet when faced with the prospect of being unable to coach his team, Rolovich said he would comply with the ruling.

Funny how these things work.

I've grown tired of begging people to see beyond their own self-interest and acknowledge the greater good. And so it's time to stop begging and start requiring. Sports are a great place to begin.

Once again, you are certainly free to avoid vaccination. Note the word free; your decision will not result in a jail term. You remain free to live your daily existence. Yet certain decisions, while preserving freedom, do not come without consequence. And there must be consequences for those who believe defiance in the name of freedom begets no penalty.

Mandates from college football and NFL teams to require vaccination for entry will make a segment of the population think twice before they feign more moral outrage. Besides, now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine, the excuses are dwindling — and forcing more creative justifications from the aggrieved.

The aggrieved, meanwhile, are well into their thesauruses searching for words to better describe their pedestrian claim that even a fully vaccinated stadium will not stop fans from infection. Duh. Vaccinated people are less likely to transmit the virus, which is only the entire point.

There is no fundamental right to attend a football game. Kudos to LSU, Oregon, Oregon State, Tulane and Gov. Inslee for finding the courage to do what's right. The football programs, fully aware that empty seats in protest hurt their bottom lines, are risking something. How refreshing that there are some entities left who understand that what's right isn't always what's convenient.

I hope UConn considers this action in the winter if COVID hasn't been tempered. No vaccine, no Gampel Pavilion/XL Center will make Connecticut a safer place — for everybody.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

